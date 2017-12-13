Keep up to date with all the CBB latest

It’s not even Christmas yet and we’re already thinking about who could be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Yup, we’re keen beans and not ashamed…

But when last year’s series gave us Sarah Harding, and 2016 started Stephanie Davis‘ and Jeremy McConnell‘s turbulent relationship – who can blame us for getting just a lil’ bit excited?

Channel 5 have already been giving us hints as to who might be walking up those stairs, as they recently tweeted a photo of a woman’s eye along with the message: ‘Eye eye! # CBB is coming! It all kicks off on Tuesday 2nd January at 9pm!’

And the long eyelashes have got everyone guessing whether it could even be an all-female line-up. Hmm…

Although we recently speculated that former Love Islander Jonny Mitchell is gearing up to enter the most famous house on telly – so let’s take a look at who else could be joining host Emma Willis this winter…

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Scott Disick



Reality star, Scott is best known for having three children with Kourtney Kardashian – but he’s also pretty well known over here for turning down CBB EVERY year. Could 2018 finally be the series the 34-year-old agrees?

Well, apparently he’s waiting to settle a huge pay day and has also demanded that Channel 5 bosses send a private jet to fly him over. As well as putting his entire team – including girlfriend, Sofia Richie – in a 5* London hotel. Hmm…

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Louise Thompson





With Louise’s brother, Sam Thompson coming in third during his stint in the CBB house this summer, could the Made In Chelsea babe follow in his footsteps?

All we can say is, they better have a gym installed otherwise fitness fanatic Louise and her personal trainer boyfriend, Ryan Libbey won’t be too happy.

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Laura Simpson





Laura shot to fame for being Wayne Rooney’s ‘party girl’ after he was caught drink driving in her Range Rover.

Channel 5 are supposedly keen to snap up Laura in the hope that she’ll spill the beans on what really happened that night…

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Shobna Gulati





The former Coronation Street actress may have left the cobbles four years ago, but now the soap star is reportedly in talks to enter the CBB house.

Could Shobna be following in the footsteps of Corrie legends like Julie Goodyear?

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay





This Love Island duo shot to fame over the summer and are proving to be one of the most popular stars off the back of the show.

They’ve both already hit 1 million followers on Instagram and now, rumour has it that CBB bosses are keen to sign up the BFFs together. And there’s a pretty hefty sum on the table, apparently…

Celebrity Big Brother rumoured line up: Pete Wicks





Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be the same without a TOWIE star – and this year the show is hoping to convince Pirate Pete to enter the house.

He’s one of the biggest names in Essex and producers are reportedly hoping he might open up about his VERY fiery romance with ex Megan McKenna…