The line-up is going to look VERY different this time…

Celebrity Big Brother is heading back to our screens very soon and will launch with possibly its biggest twist EVER, a new announcement has revealed.

Channel 5 have confirmed that the January 2018 series will feature an ALL female line-up for the first time in the show’s history, which they’re doing ‘in a salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage’.

To begin with the programme will focus on how the women interact with each other, with the housemates coming from all sorts of backgrounds ranging ‘from politicians to performing artists’.

However, the ladies won’t be alone for the whole series as they’ll later be joined by male contestants too and this will launch a battle of the sexes between them.

A statement reads: ‘Over the course of the series, as the male counterparts enter the house, the housemates will take part in a series of entertaining tasks and hidden experiments which will test their – and our – assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman – and man – in the 21st century.’

Ooh, intriguing! The lovely Emma Willis will return to host the series, which producers are predicting will be ‘celebratory, surprising and insightful’ as we ‘see what happens when women hold the power’. Rylan Clark-Neal is back to present Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side too.

We can’t wait! The news of this big switch-up to the format has already got fans excited on social media.

‘YAAAAAS an all female celebrity big brother house!! GIRL POWER #CBB,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘Channel 5 goes all-female for Celebrity Big Brother in january. nice idea #cbb’

It comes after reports emerged last week claiming that the identity of the first housemate had been revealed…

Apparently India Willoughby, the UK’s first transgender newsreader, is a favourite with bosses who are keen to get her to sign up.

‘India is in talks to sign up for the show – they’d love to land her,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘She’s outspoken and would be amazing television’.

Channel 5 have yet to confirm any housemates though, so we’ll just have to wait and see ahead of the show’s return in January for what will surely be VERY interesting telly!