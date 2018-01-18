This didn't quite add up...

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 fans have been left confused after spotting what appeared to be a MASSIVE blunder during Wednesday night’s show.

During the episode housemates were told that they would be punished for discussing nominations by having their hot water taken away for 24 hours – yet later in the evening Wayne Sleep was seen enjoying a soak in the HOT tub.

The dancer, 69, jumped around in the facility and there appeared to be steam rising from the water, suggesting that it was still pretty toasty despite the hot water ban.

This soon got viewers talking on social media, with many left baffled by the seeming mistake.

‘So, no hot water – is the hot tub still hot? #CBB,’ one asked, whilst another asked: ‘Does the hot tub have hot water in it.. #cbbwayne #CBB’

Meanwhile one pointed out: ‘You uncanny viewers spotted Wayne Sleep using the hot tub for hot water! #CBB’

Others joked about narrator Marcus Bentley’s comment during the scene: ‘Wayne’s putting the hot into hot tub’

The scene came after the housemates were informed whilst gathered together in the living room that they would all face punishment due to Andrew Brady, Dapper Laughs and Jonny Mitchell being caught discussing nominations.

‘For the next 24 hours, both the hot water and the hair appliances will be switched off,’ Big Brother told the contestants.

‘Big Brother hopes that you learn your lesson.’

It’s not the only drama facing the house as Rylan Clark-Neal revealed earlier this week that there’s a nominations twist in store for Friday night…

Five stars are set to face the double eviction – with Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew, Rachel Johnson and Dapper Laughs in the running to leave after the boys nominated on Monday – but Rylan hinted that this could be set to change,

‘You’ll notice that we haven’t opened up the vote tonight guys,’ the presenter told viewers during Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Tuesday. ‘That is because there is a nominations twist on it’s way.’

Eek, we can’t wait to see what happens!