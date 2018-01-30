It all kicked off on Twitter

So, it’s almost time to crown the winner of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother – but that doesn’t mean the housemates can’t squeeze in a little bit more drama before the final.

And that’s exactly what happened on Monday evening after Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Shane Jenek found himself up for nomination.

The former favourite has unfortunately fallen out with his fellow housemates after clashing with Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe over her LBGT views.

Things came to a head during the latest episode of the Channel 5 show as the housemates took part in a brutal task which saw them ranking each other in a number of categories.

Unfortunately, it was Shane – aka Courtney Act – who was given the title of the least loyal and honest. Ouch!

And after most of the contestants later nominated him for Tuesday night’s eviction- citing his feud with 70-year-old Ann as the reason why – furious viewers have branded the backlash against Shane ‘disgraceful’.

Taking to Twitter to defend the star, one person slammed: ‘Honestly cannot believe the way that Shane/Courtney is being treated,he has been an icon in cbb and explained homosexuality, being trans and a lot of other lgbt issues in in a unbiased and simplistic way’.

While another added: ‘Shane J dealing with the situation with total grace & dignity! He is a beautiful person & I now dislike them all for isolating him’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

This comes after Shane J and Ann came to blows on Sunday evening over the MP’s decision to vote against gay rights.

However, the pair did later make amends on Monday night’s show, with Shane telling Ann :’We don’t need to agree on everything and both you and Amanda are inspiring.’

To which Ann replied: ‘I judge people by their decency not by their opinions or sexuality.’

But with these two BOTH up for Tuesday night’s triple eviction, as well as Malika Haqq, Shane Lynch, Ashley James and Amanda Barrie – we can’t wait to see who makes the final.