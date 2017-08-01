CBB bosses have reportedly been left scrambling for a replacement...

It’s that time of year again, when Celebrity Big Brother FINALLY starts and we cancel all our evening plans for the next three weeks.

But while the launch doesn’t kick off until Tuesday night, it looks like the show has already been thrown into chaos as one of the stars has dropped out last minute. Eeek!

Yup, only a few hours before she was rumoured to be walking down that runway and be greeted by the lovely Emma Willis, Real Housewives Of Cheshire‘s, Dawn Ward has been reported to have had a change of heart.

The reality star – who’s married to former Manchester City footballer Ashley Ward – was announced as part of the leaked line-up last week alongside stars including celebs such as Jemma Lucy, Shaun Williamson and Sarah Harding.

But a source told The Sun Online: ‘Dawn has decided not to take part in the show at the very last minute.

‘She may have done reality TV in the past but she got cold feet about doing CBB.’

And it looks like Channel 5 bosses have been thrown into a panic by Dawn’s last minute decision, as the insider added: ‘The shows bosses are desperately trying to find someone to fill her boots – which will be a hard task considering she’s such a character.’

Following the reports, Dawn’s arch nemesis Sinitta has been rumoured to replace her after originally refusing to enter the CBB house due to their fiery past.

The 80s popstar and Dawn used to be pals but had a bitter fall-out in 2015.

Speaking to the Star On Sunday, Sinitta said: ‘I know Dawn is going into the house but thank God I am not.

‘I did ask for 24-hour security as I have been hit once in my life and I did not want to be hit again.’

Although Dawn has since hit back at the rumours she quit, and insists she was never in the line-up to begin with while also appearing to slam Sinitta’s comments.

‘People will do anything for publicity was never going in Big Brother and have NEVER hit anybody ask the judge maybe hide the napkins ccb’, the star told her followers.



Eeeek. We’ll have to wait and see what happens on tonight’s show.