Congratulations to the happy couple!

He may have been the eighth housemate to get the boot from the Celebrity Big Brother house – but Dapper Laughs made sure he went out on a high note after he PROPOSED to his girlfriend, live on air.

The controversial comedian interrupted his eviction interview with Emma Willis to ask his lady love, Shelley Rae, the big question on Friday night.

‘Every day I was in the house, I regretted I never asked you,’ he said as he turned to the 27-year-old beside him.

Revealing he had been planning on popping the question while waiting for a response, Dapper said: ‘Is that a yes?’ while presenting Shelley with a pink, diamante-encrusted PAPER ring.

He added: ‘Sorry about the ring, Ginuwine made it for me but we’ll trade it in for a better one.’

Shelley, who recently gave birth to their daughter Neve, struggled to contain her emotion and sobbed into Dapper’s, real name Daniel O’Reilly, jacket as he held her.

‘I’ll double-check with your dad after, alright?’ the comedian said.

Fans watching at home couldn’t contain their excitement over what they just witnessed, with many taking to Twitter to praise Dapper’s romantic gesture.

‘@dapperlaughs OMG THE PAPER RING! HERO! @BBUK #CBB,’ one excited viewer posted.

Another said: ‘Oh my wow #cbbdaniel how amazing!! You really are a sensitive soul! I LOVE IT!! I loved you as dapper laughs and I adore you more as crying soul!! AND THE PROPOSAL couldn’t have been more perfect!!! #cbb #engagment’.

While a third added: ‘Can’t believe what just happened casually watching big brother and @dapperlaughs b****y proposes to his girlfriend life ok tv . Congratulations dan and Shelly go out and get smashed to celebrate’.

And a fourth said: ‘Omg I’m in tears. Dapper’s proposal has made me cry just as much as when Harry proposed to Charlotte in #SATC #CBB (I wanted you to win @dapperlaughs!)’

Taken aback by the scenes unfolding in front of her, a shocked Emma quipped: ‘You shot that ring on before she could say no,’ as they resumed their post-eviction chat.

Reflecting on his time in the house, Dapper, who was the third contestant to be voted out in Friday’s cull which also saw Jonny Mitchell and Andrew Brady leave, said being on the show made him ‘think of cleaner things’.

‘It’s been a good experience for me and I’m keen to get out there and do some more intelligent humour,’ he said.

Although he did quickly add: ‘I still like a naughty joke…’

The comic, who faced widespread backlash for his degrading comments towards women in 2014, admitted that he was ‘the most hated man in the UK at one point’.

‘I had a chip on my shoulder about the whole thing and the women (in the house) helped me to get it off,’ he added.