The comedian has faced serious backlash on the outside world

So, Daniel O’Reilly – aka Dapper Laughs – headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house last week promising to change the public’s perception of him.

Unfortunately, he’s not got off to the best start after managing to offend half the population with his shock comments about some of the female housemates on Tuesday.

The conversation started when the comedian went for a relaxing chat in the sauna alongside Love Island‘s Jonny Mitchell and former The Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

But talk soon turned to the women in the house, as Daniel asked the boys who out of Ashley James, Malika Haqq and Jess Impiazzi, they would most likely ‘bang’. Charming…

While Andrew made the rather tasteless comment: ‘I don’t know, they’re all fit man, I’d bang them all’, Daniel then shocked viewers when he began to discuss Made In Chelsea star Ashley.

Despite having a long-term girlfriend, he told his CBB pals: ‘She looks like she knows how to handle herself, that’s all I’m saying’.

Andrew then asked: ‘Why would you have her for only one night though?’ to which Daniel replied: ‘You’d had to recover after that, you ain’t going to put in a great performance, that’s all I’m saying’.

Obviously, the remarks did not go down well with the British public and they took to Twitter in their hundreds to blast the star.

‘The way Daniel talks about the women in the house is disgusting. Absolutely no respect at all # cbb’, vented on viewer.

While another added: ‘@dapperlaughs has absolutely no respect for his wife and family. Why does he keep bringing up about single women? Not endearing, not cool and he needs to go’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

This isn’t the first time Daniel has caused controversy with his comments about women, as he was forced to publicly apologise in 2014 after making a tasteless joke about rape.

Despite expressing his remorse over the comments, the shamed star has since joked about performing a sexual act on Ex On The Beach star Jess in the Diary Room.

On Sunday Daniel was teasing reality star Jonny about his crush on Jess, before he added: ‘Within two weeks he’ll be hanging out the back of her!’

