Celebrity Big Brother bosses ‘desperate to sign’ THIS TOWIE star following explosive series

Did the reality star QUIT Essex for CBB?

It’s been a long few months without the likes of Kim Woodburn and Nicola McLean going IN on each other over nominations, chicken and pretty much everything else in the CBB house.

But have no fear reality TV fans, because the new series of Celebrity Big Brother is on the horizon, and if even a few of the rumoured housemates are true – we’re sure it’s going to be a cracker.

While the reported line-up includes massive celebs such as Caitlyn Jenner, MTV couple Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear, as well as the legendary Hulk Hogan – there’s one particular star we are desperate to see on the Channel 5 show.

And that’s TOWIE’s very own long-haired pirate, Pete Wicks.

#bathselfie 💦 A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on May 9, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

According to reports CBB bosses are ‘determined’ to bag the popular Essex man – and considering this season of ITVBe reality series could have been re-named The Pete and Megan McKenna show, we don’t blame them!

‘CBB are determined to get a big TOWIE star this year, and Pete is the obvious choice as he’s had some huge storylines,’ an insider told The Sun Online.

‘Pete has already said he needs a break from the show and seeing as this is going to be a big money deal it’s looking like a no-brainer.’

The 28-year-old’s on/off girlfriend Megan saw her reality TV name reach all new heights following her time in the house in January 2015, so the show could do big things for Pete’s career.

The source added: ‘Celebrity Big Brother launched Megan’s career so Pete knows it could take him to the next level and boost his profile, while giving him a much-need break from TOWIE stress.’

Pete recently sparked rumours that he would be quitting The Only Way Is Essex after he revealed how thankful he is for the series break in filming , claiming that the whole experience has been ‘mentally draining’.

Following his split from Ex On The Beach star, Megan playing out in front of the camera’s, the star admitted: ‘The show has been tough.

‘It has definitely been a hard series and I need this break; I need to concentrate on myself.

‘It has felt like a long time since we started filming this year; TOWIE can be mentally draining sometimes.’

Although we’re hoping Pete hasn’t said goodbye to Brentwood forever, we really want to see him on this season of CBB – let’s just hope Megan doesn’t make a surprising appearance too…

Actually, let’s hope she does!