There's a big change in store for the start of this series...

Celebrity Big Brother is set to launch its all-female new series with another big change, as it’s been revealed that an iconic person from the show will be absent for the very first time – and fans are NOT happy.

Narrator Marcus Bentley announced to his Twitter fans on Tuesday just hours ahead of the programme’s return that he WON’T be narrating and will instead be watching it all unfold on TV like the rest of us.

‘This will the first #CBB launch I’ve watched from home! Can’t wait. 9pm Channel 5. #CBB,’ Marcus explained to his followers.

The news that Marcus – who has narrated Big Brother since the very beginning and is famed for his Geordie accent – wouldn’t be lending his voice to this series’ launch show left many loyal viewers outraged and they were quick to share their disappointment on social media.

‘No it won’t be the same without you!!! You are the voice of Big Brother!!’ one Twitter user posted, whilst another said: ‘nooo please tell us all this is just a one off, and that you will be doing the Voice of Big Brother still?’

Thankfully Marcus has reassured fans that it is just a one-off and he’ll be returning on Wednesday night’s show – PHEW.

He’s also denied that there’ll be a female narrator taking his place on the launch show and has said that it’ll simply be host Emma Willis taking charge with no voiceover. Rylan Clark-Neal will be back to present spin-off Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side too.

It was announced back in December that this month’s series of CBB would feature an all woman line-up for the first time ever ‘in a salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage’.

However, the ladies won’t be alone for the whole series as they’ll later be joined by male contestants too and this will launch a battle of the sexes between them.

So far journalist Rachel Johnson – sister of politician Boris Johnson – has been confirmed as a contestant and rumours have been flying around about who will join her, with names in the frame including Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Malika Huqq, transgender newsreader India Willoughby and Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson.

Eek, we can’t wait!