The CBB ladies opened up about their boobs

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 may have only started on Tuesday evening, but we’re hooked.

With eight powerful women all trapped inside the most famous house in the country, fireworks have already started flying.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Side note: was anyone else VERY entertained by India Willoughby and Ann Widdecombe‘s rather uncomfortable spat over the sleeping arrangements?

Anyway, it was glamour model Jess Impiazzi who really got her fellow CBB housemates talking when she revealed something very surprising about her underwear.

Well, basically she doesn’t wear any!

More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Nikki Grahame SLAMS Ashley James as she accuses her of ‘sh*gging her way onto the show’

Yep, the Ex On The Beach star was getting dressed for bed when discussion turned to bras after some of the ladies were trying to come up with a system to show if the bathroom was free. Because, y’know it’s CBB so locks aren’t allowed.

When India suggested leaving a bra on the door handle to show someone’s in the loo, Jess told the group: ‘I don’t even have a bra, I don’t own one. I wear crop tops.’ Wait, what?!

Journalist Rachel Johnson then bluntly asked the 28-year-old: ‘How do you keep your boobs up?’

To which she replied: ‘Oh, they’re not real. I do wear crop tops and if I’m running obviously it hurts a bit, but I just wear crop tops ever single day.’

Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie then joined in, revealing: ‘I’m a little the same, owing to the fact that I don’t have any t*ts’, before admitting she used to feel ‘ashamed’ of her boobs.

It’s good to see these ladies being so honest!

The candid conversation comes after Jess and Amanda were partnered up for the exciting first live task of the series where they had to complete an electrical circuit in order to turn the lights back on.

And after coming out on top (within record time), the impressive pair won themselves immunity from nominations next week.

Jess and Amanda were then asked to choose a housemate that would also get immunity, and following a lot of deliberation they picked former detective Maggie Oliver down to her ‘fair judgement’ and ‘kindness’. Aw!

We have a feeling things are going to get even more dramatic, when the first man enters the house on Friday.

Eeeek! Bring on the next three weeks…