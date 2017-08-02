Eeek! This looks complicated...

Ah, Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens on Tuesday night with a heap of fresh celebs, including reality star Jordan Davies.

The Welsh lad shot to fame on Ibiza Weekender and found love on Ex on the Beach with none other than, TOWIE‘s Megan McKenna.

But it looks like Jordan is not happy with his now ex, as he slammed the Essex beauty upon his arrival on CBB.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Sarah Harding throws shade at Girls Aloud just MOMENTS into Celebrity Big Brother appearance

As Jordan took his turn to strut down the runway to the Big Brother house, he had a few words to say to presenter Emma Willis.

Speaking about his ex and former CBB contestant, he said: ‘She f****d me off to come on here.’ Awkwaaard.



And clearly the star is hopeful he will make it all the way as he adds: ‘I’m definitely going to last a lot longer than she did. I am a lads’ lad. If there’s a single girl I’m going straight for her.’

But Emma was quick to point out that Megs actually did rather well during her stint on the show and actually finished fourth.

Jordan met Megan on MTV’s Ex on the Beach back in 2015, the pair hit it off and Jordan even proposed… on the show!

But the pair split with both sides claiming different reasons behind their break up.

Jordan has said in the past that Megan dumped him to go onto the Channel 5 show.

Whilst the TOWIE girl claimed Jordan was interested in fame.

Megan is now happily loved up with on/off beau and fellow TOWIE star, Pete Wicks.

Well, with a load of beautiful ladies in the house it looks like Jordan has his eye on the prize.

We’re sure he might have a lot more to say about his reality star ex.

Watch this space!