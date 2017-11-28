Is THIS outspoken star the first Celebrity Big Brother housemate?!

The show is due to launch early next year!

It’s almost time for the return of Celebrity Big Brother, bringing with it a whole range of brand spanking new famous faces.

And, with the return of the show set for January of next year (which is practically a mere month away), it’s fair to say we’re feeling very so slightly buzzed.

Already the rumour mill is flying high with possible stars set to take on the wrath of CBB – with the first famous face having reportedly been confirmed by TV bosses!

According to reports, the UK’s first transgender newsreader India Willoughby is believed to be in talks to enter the famous house when show makes its comeback next month!

A post shared by India Willoughby (@indiawilloughby_real) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:57am PST

Big bosses for the show are allegedly desperate to get India on board for the next series of the show.

A source has shared with The Sun Online that: ‘India is in talks to sign up for the show – they’d love to land her’. The source then adds, ‘She’s outspoken would be amazing television’.

India has been well known on the broadcasting circuit for quite some years, having returned from her hiatus after a decade long career in 2015 after completing her transgender process.

She now works at Channel 5 as a newsreader, as well as being a trans rights activist for several outlets. She has also appeared on Loose Women several times.

She is also a single mother to her teenage son Rhodes, and the pair of them live in Newcastle.

However, we might have to wait some time before finding out if India has made the shortlist for the 2018 CBB line-up… as TV bosses are currently refusing to comment on the ‘speculation’ surrounding the forthcoming season.

Fingers crossed for an almighty line up!