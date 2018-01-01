Marriages and break-ups, what will the new year bring for these couples?

It’s been a big year in celebland – Cheryl and Liam Payne finally welcomed their baby Bear, Gemma Collins fell down a trap door, and then I’m A Celebrity was rocked by Strawberry Gate.

But as we say goodbye to 2017 and look forward to the coming year, we have a feeling 2018 is going to be even MORE dramatic – especially for all our fave celebrity couples.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

So, it was only right that we speculate over what the next 12 months will bring for these famous pairings – will there be engagements, weddings or even break-ups?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

As celeb couples go, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are probably one of the cutest. So we’re VERY excited about this pair maybe tying the knot in 2018. Not only have they been dating since 2015, but 35-year-old Joe has already opened up about getting married and having babies with the Loose Women star.

‘It’s definitely something we’re looking towards for the future’, he told OK! magazine. ‘We both love children, we’ve both got children, we both love having big families, so it would be brilliant’.

We think this could be the year these two finally get engaged…

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

They burst onto our screens during Love Island back in June, and these two have been giving us fiery drama ever since. But in only just a few months Chris and Olivia have already faced more ups and downs than we can even remember.

Firstly, 26-year-old Liv was accused of getting VERY cosy with her footballer ex Bradley Dack, and then Chris, 24, was caught reportedly ‘kissing’ someone else in a club. Oh dear…



Will these two make it through another tumultuous year? Only time will tell.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp

Jamie and Louise Redknapp‘s split was the most shocking break up we’ve seen since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. With mum-of-two Louise, 43, completely reviving her career following a successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing, it’s taken its toll on her relationship with footie pundit, Jamie.

But despite the star recently being spotted still wearing her wedding ring, it was recently reported that the pair have now filed for divorce. Let’s hope these two can have a happier 2018, whether that’s together or apart!

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Where do we start with these two? They finally introduced the world to baby Bear back in March with an adorable Instagram post (although we’re still waiting for a picture of the tot). And now the question on everyone’s lips is when will this A-list pair tie the knot?

One Direction star, Liam has already spoken about marrying 34-year-old Chez, insisting there’s no rush to head down the aisle. But with these two keeping their baby news quiet for basically the whole nine months – could a secret wedding be on the cards in 2018?

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Just over a year ago we saw TOWIE babe, Kate call time on her long-term relationship with fellow Essex star Dan Edgar. Flash forward 12 months and she’s now completely loved-up with former footballer Rio Ferdinand – and they really are adorable!

After spending so much time with 39-year-old Rio and his three kids – Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six, – Kate is said to have already practically moved in to her boyfriend’s house. Which means the next step for these two could be marriage… Oh, we hope so!

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay



The Love Island winners looked to be completely besotted with each other after being crowned King and Queen of the villa over the summer. But it obviously wasn’t to be, as this cute pair split just 132 days after leaving the show (we’re still not over it).

Although after Amber recently admitted she still hadn’t spoken to her former beau since they decided to call it quits, we have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Kember. Will they reunite after some time apart? Anything’s possible in celebland – just look at 2015 Love Island winners and new parents Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler

Pricey has faced a very tough year after she discovered her husband, Kieran had been having a one-year affair with their kids’ nanny.