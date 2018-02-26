Have the dating experts fallen out?

After three weeks of watching our fave Celebs Go Dating stars try (and fail) to find The One, we’re still coming to terms with the fact it’s almost over for another series. *sighs*

But as the cast head off on a final sun-soaked, romance-filled trip to Cape Verde, now it looks like our fave dating duo Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex are facing their own off-screen drama.

These two love experts might be BFF’s on the show, but backstage it appears they’re not on the best terms as Eden has now ‘unfollowed’ Nadia on Twitter.

While he follows the likes of current CGD stars Muggy Mike and Tallia Storm, Nadia is no longer on 50-year-old Eden’s ‘following page’, and it looks like he’s not on hers either. OH THE SHADE!

The reason behind the online spat is unclear, but it comes after 36-year-old Nadia seemingly took at swipe at Eden by ‘liking’ a scathing message from Love Island‘s Olivia Buckland.

Following allegations he cheated on his girlfriend with Chanelle Sadie Paul – who appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2017 – Olivia slammed Eden in a public Twitter message, before telling her followers that he’d blocked her.

And in a surprise twist, Nadia then liked Olivia’s Tweet… Yikes!

Eden has refused to comment on the accusations as of yet, but his co-star Sam Thompson jumped to his defence telling OK! magazine! people should ‘get off the bandwagon’.

Addressing Olivia’s comments, he said: ‘Yeah, you haven’t been on TV for a while, and yeah people are forgetting who you are.

‘So don’t start ripping someone you don’t know. It’s not fair. I hate it when people act like that.’

Blimey! We have a feeling the drama won’t end here…