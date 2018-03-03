Say it ain't so!

Celebs Go Dating fans have had a tough few days – not only did the latest series end but now there’s speculation that it might NOT return to our screens.

Nadia Essex sparked rumours that the show has been AXED when she posted an emotional message following this week’s finale and seemed to suggest that she wouldn’t be back on screen for a while.

‘Ok I really am not ready for it to be over,’ Nadia, 34, told her Twitter followers. ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, support and kind tweets have made me so happy this past month.

‘It really feels like an end of an era but you can follow what I do next on my instagram – LadyNadiaEssex’

Ooh, what could it all mean?!

Fans were left devastated at the thought of CGD not coming back for a fifth series and shared their sadness as they speculated about the tweet.

‘Is this the last one ever? No it can’t be!!!!’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another said: ‘End of an era? That sounds like there’s no more! Don’t say it’s so.’

And one added: ‘What?!!!! It’s not the actual END Isit? Can’t be!! Best thing on TV ahhhh?!’

Let’s hope not!

Fortunately it looks like there’s still hope though as Nadia’s fellow love expert Eden Blackman has tried to explain the situation.

‘For clarification – CGD Series 5 is yet to be commissioned. That’s not to say it won’t be, but that decision is yet to be made by the channel,’ the 50-year-old posted on Friday.

‘Anything you read otherwise is pure speculation and a cheap attempt at attention. I hope that clears things up for the fans’

It comes after Nadia and Eden hinted at off-screen drama when they unfollowed each other on social media earlier this week – eek.

Fingers crossed that these two work things out and Celebs Go Dating is back on our screens very soon! We’re already getting withdrawal, tbh.