The reality TV couple prove they're still going strong

With this series of Celebs Go Dating coming to an end on Thursday, fans are starting to question whether their favourite couples from this series are still together.

And, we’re pleased to report that Stuart Little star Jonathan Lipnicki and his beau Becca Mason are still going strong.

With Jonathan living in LA and Becca in Newcastle it was always going to be a case of long distance love for these two, but a quick glimpse at their social media accounts proves that these two are officially the real deal.

The couple – who hit it off straight away on the show – regularly like and comment adorable love heart emojis on each other’s pictures, as well as sharing loved-up snaps.

And, if you scroll back a little further, the pair even spent New Years Eve together in Malibu. Goals!

Last week Jonathan even urged his 36.1K Twitter followers to follow his better half, tweeting: ‘Hey everyone the awesome @ mason_becca is on twitter! Give her a follow’.

Could he get any cuter?

Before he flew back to LA last week, dating agent Nadia Essex described Jonathan, 27, as an “utter joy” to work with and thanked him for immersing himself into the hit E4 dating show.

Unlike Jonathan, some of the other celebs – including Love Island star Mike Thalassitis were a little harder to work with – as the self-confessed player refused to put in any effort for Nadia and Eden Blackman. Despite his lack of trying on the show, it has since come to light that Mike has found love – away from the show.

With rumours swirling that he was dating TOWIE’s Megan McKenna, the reality TV star finally came clean about their romance last week.

‘We did go on a date Valentine’s Day… that was our first date,’ he admitted. ‘No one wants to be alone on that day.’

The pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Amsterdam and have been spending time together back home in the UK.

A match made in heaven? We think so!