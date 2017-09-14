If you’re looking for love, Nadia’s here to get you off to a great start…

We’ve seen her helping the stars find love on Celebs Go Dating, and Nadia Essex is currently coaching a new bunch – including Charlotte Dawson and Calum Best – through their relationship woes.

But now the dating expert wants to help you find love. We caught up with Nadia at the launch of her brand new website theagency.ltd, and she spilled her top tips to make sure any first date is a success…

Nadia says: ‘Don’t wear a red lip. Men equate red to sex and your date becomes sexualised. If you are looking for long term this isn’t good.

‘Calories on a date don’t count. Order and eat exactly what you want. There is nothing sexier to a man than a woman comfortable enough in her own skin to eat.

‘Don’t get drunk. Calories may not count but drinks do. Share a bottle of wine, but drink the water on the table. The minute you feel too tipsy stop drinking. Slurring on a first date is not attractive and getting drunk is the quickest way to guarantee you won’t be getting a second date.

‘Know you are worth it and do not settle. If you are getting red flags then trust your gut.

‘And, most importantly, never give up hope. Your Prince Charming is out there, you might just have to kiss a few frogs first.’

Friends including Charlotte, MIC’s Daisy Robins, Bianca Gascoigne and model Stefan-Pierre Tomlin supported Nadia at the bash – which took place at World’s End Market in Chelsea, in association with Custom Kings and Face Forward Aesthetics.

For more information on how Nadia can help you find love, or to book a private coaching session with her, visit theagency.ltd