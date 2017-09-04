Celebs Go Dating is back and so is everyone's fave voiceover guy

Celebs Go Dating is amazing viewing for all sorts of reasons and one of these is most definitely the hilarious narration by Rob Beckett.

The comedian has been entertaining us with his very witty take on the stars’ dating exploits since series one and it’s hard to imagine the show without him, tbh.

But just who is Rob? Here’s everything you need to know about the man behind the microphone…

He’s always been LOLs

Rob, 31, hails from Mottingham in south east London – hence his nickname ‘Mouth of the South’ – and has been doing stand-up comedy since 2009. His ability to make everyone chuckle was clearly there from the start as he won four competitions in his first year and went on to make his debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2012.

He’s a TV regular

Whilst Rob is heard and not seen in Celebs Go Dating, you’ll most likely have caught sight of his smiley face elsewhere on the box. The funnyman hosted the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show with Joe Swash and Laura Whitmore from 2012 to 2014 and also once made a guest appearance in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat.

He’s also appeared as a panellist on the likes of Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

He’s got his own sitcom on the way

Rob’s clearly a multitalented fella – not only can he make us giggle but he’s also gone and co-written a sitcom which will soon be hitting our screens. The comedian will star in Static, which follows a guy called Rob (whaddyaknow?) who quits his job to move back in with his parents in London – only to find that they’ve upped sticks to a caravan park in Margate.

He doesn’t need to go dating himself

No need for Rob to ditch the voiceover booth and join the stars on Celebs Go Dating – he’s married and revealed to his YouTube fans in September 2016 that he’d recently become a father. Awww.

He’s just as fun on social media

Rob has a habit of greeting his Twitter fans in the morning with a seriously random photo – examples include Donald Trump playing tennis, a man holding two watermelons and Les Dennis with the chickens during THAT Celebrity Big Brother meltdown. Also he gets real about parenting…

I've been up since 5am with my child. Not a problem, embrace it. Attack the day. Sleeping is for losers. The early bird catches the worm. I DONT WANT A WORM!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😩😩😴😴 A post shared by Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

LOLs.