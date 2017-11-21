Not everyone's keen on the latest bunch of stars looking for love

Celebs Go Dating is soon returning to our screens for a fourth series and now the line-up has officially been revealed!

However, the announcement of this season’s cast has received a decidedly mixed reaction from fans, with many expressing shock at how ‘disappointing’ this bunch is. Yikes.

This time the crop features some well-known reality stars including Gemma Collins, Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis and Made In Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Sam Thompson.

But some of the celebs looking for love this time around have left viewers scratching their heads, such as comedienne London Hughes and taekwondo athlete Jade Jones.

Former child actor Jonathan Lipnicki and singer Talia Storm also sparked a similar reaction.

‘This won’t be celebs go dating! More like nobody’s go dating,’ one social media user commented, whilst another said: ‘Celebs’ go dating. Put good celebs in, I don’t wanna watch people no ones ever heard of before!’

And one bluntly remarked: ‘Is this actually a joke this year? Scraping the barrel. Not watching’

OUCH. Meanwhile one follower called the line-up a ‘disaster’ and others simply asked: ‘Who?’

It’s not all bad though as plenty of fans are looking forward to the new series with this bunch of stars.

‘Just seen the lineup for #CelebsGoDating and i cant wait!!! … bloody love this show i do @CelebsGoDating,’ an excited Twitter user said.

And one agreed: ‘the new #CelebsGoDating line up is so good !!’

Many viewers are particularly looking forward to seeing Gemma hit the dating scene following the end of her on-off dalliance with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Gemma, 36, was snubbed by Arg at the end of the latest series of TOWIE and emotionally jetted off abroad to get over the drama.

Now it looks like she’s most definitely moved on by signing up to the celebrity dating agency, where Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman will hopefully help her to find a special someone.

Fingers crossed, eh?