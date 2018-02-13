It looks like Sam has won over a stunning model

So, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has been busy trying to find love on the newest series on Celebs Go Dating.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t had much luck as of yet – maybe it’s the T-Rex impression?

But it looks like the Celebrity Big Brother star has managed to win over one lucky lady with his unusual dating techniques as he’s reportedly got a new girlfriend.

Sam got his fans talking on Monday night when he enjoyed a cosy early Valentine’s Day date at a fancy restaurant with brunette beauty Dani Marin.

The model shared pics from the sweet evening on her Instagram account as they dined at Harry’s Dolce Vita in Knightsbridge, including a video of the reality star chatting to the camera.

In the clip, Dani asks her dinner date: ‘Why are you nervous Sam?’

To which he coyly replies: ‘Why am I nervous? Because I’m with a beautiful girl!’

In another snap, Dani can be seen posing up a storm in her underwear next to a beautiful bunch of red roses.

And she’s clearly impressed with her Valentine’s delivery, as she wrote alongside the sexy snap: ‘When he gets you these’.

Seemingly proving the huge bouquet was a gift from him, 25-year-old Sam also uploaded a video of himself looking VERY excited on his way to meet Dani alongside the caption: ‘Coming in HOT’. Interesting…



It comes after Sam recently revealed he had a new girlfriend on his YouTube channel, cheekily quipping during a discussion about farting in front of your girlfriend: ‘To the girl I’m dating now, I don’t do that. I’m a new man!’

Despite the cosy snaps, a spokesperson has insisted the good-looking pair are not an item, telling MailOnline: ‘Sam isn’t dating Dani. They are just friends and absolutely not girlfriend and boyfriend.’

It comes after Sam – who recently broke up with MIC girlfriend of two years Tiffany Watson – left Celebs Go Dating viewers in hysterics when he went on a date with florist Vienna.

Not only did she bring ketchup in her bag to dip her chips into (great idea if you ask us), Vienna then revealed she used to be an embalmer – which is someone who disinfects dead bodies to get them ready for funerals. OKAY…

We’ll be interested to see whether Sam manages to find love when CGD continues over on E4 tonight!