Erm, anyone seen this famous dater?

Celebs Go Dating has already thrown up some classic moments in the first two episodes of the series but many viewers have been left confused by the mysterious absence of one of the billed stars…

Whilst we’ve seen the likes of Charlotte Dawson and James ‘Arg’ Argent try their luck at finding romance, Frankie Cocozza has been missing from the action and it’s led fans to question why he’s not been seen yet following another show without him on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Celebs Go Dating fans spot something odd as show returns

‘Hang on … Where the heck is Frankie Cocozza? Wasn’t he supposed to be in this series of #CelebsGoDating!?’ one Twitter user asked.

Another wrote: ‘#CelebsGoDating so what happened to Frankie then?’

And one questioned: ‘@edenblackman @LadyNadiaEssex was Frankie Cocozza not supposed to be in the line up #CelebsGoDating’

Those looking forward to seeing the former X Factor contestant needn’t worry though as there’s a simple explanation for his absence.

Frankie’s set to make his debut at the celeb dating agency during next week’s run of episodes, with his first appearance set for Monday night.

He’ll also be joined by presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford who, like Frankie, hasn’t yet been seen.

Whilst Frankie, 24, will still be appearing on the series, he recently confessed that he very nearly QUIT before filming began due to nerves.

‘I was on the train on the way up there and thought “f*** this I’m getting off”,’ he tells The Sun. “F*** the money, see ya later.

‘But I really started to enjoy it and I thought “I’m getting into the swing of it”.

‘Now it’s ending I’m like b*****ks I don’t want this to end.’

The reality star – who found fame on The X Factor in 2011 and went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 – says he coped with his anxieties about going to the mixers by getting more than a little bit tipsy.

‘I got slaughtered – for the first mixer. I was battered,’ he explains. ‘At the hotel before I had two beers – that was at 2pm.

‘By the time 6pm came around I was absolutely hammered but I needed to do that I think because it would’ve been carnage.

‘I would’ve walked in and wouldn’t have spoken to anyone. But I could’ve stayed a bit more sober.’

Sounds like Frankie will make up for his absence when he does appear, then.