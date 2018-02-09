Things are about to get dramatic

So, week one of Celebs Go Dating is up and we’ve already seen Gemma Collins storm out of a date after four minutes, Sam Thompson come face to face with a woman who collects human teeth and ‘Muggy’ Mike… well continue to be muggy.

But after all that excitement, we only have to wait a couple of days until the drama is really kicked up a notch as the agency gets a brand-spanking new client – who just happens to be Tallia Storm‘s ex boyfriend.

Yup, welcome to the show professional racing driver, Seb Morris.

In a clip of Sunday’s upcoming episode, singer Tallia got a shock when she unexpectedly bumped into her former beau as he made his CGD debut.

The Scottish star could be heard gasping ‘what are you doing here’ as the pair came face-to-face at a restaurant – with another video seeing Seb interrupt her date with someone else.

Love guru, Nadia Essex then confirmed the hunk will be joining the show when she Tweeted a photo of Sandy from Grease, along with the message: ‘Yes ladies and gents. The absolute 10/10 @SebMorris31 is en route. See him cause carnage next week!! Thanks for watching week one. See you Sunday for more #celebsgodating‘.

But who is Seb? Well, he’s actually got a pretty impressive career behind him at just 22-years-old.

Not only has he won a load of trophies and medals in race car driving, he also topped the British GT3 Championship last year.

The star – who lives in Chester – studied sport at Loughborough College and now spends his time posing up a storm on Instagram, to the delight of his 13.3k followers…

And he also has some celeb mates, as Seb recently shared a snap hanging out with Geordie Shore‘s Scotty T along with the caption ‘Love u bro’. Interesting…

Love u bro x A post shared by Seb Morris (@sebmorris31) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:13am PST

While we don’t know yet why Seb joined the show or whether he’s going to end up on a date with his ex Tallia, we DO know there’s going to be a whole load of drama next week when the guys and gals go on a road trip.

Ollie Locke, Jonathan Lipnicki, Sam and ‘Muggy’ Mike are all leaving the comfort of London as they enjoy a load of group dates.

Meanwhile, Tallia heads to Cardiff with co-stars London Hughes, Gemma Collins and Jade Jones.

Is it Sunday yet?