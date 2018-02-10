Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson auditioned for The Voice!

We literally couldn't love him more

He’s one of the best things about Celebs Go Dating, but did you know lovable receptionist Tom Read Wilson previously appeared on another one of our favourite shows?

Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman’s sidekick auditioned for singing competition The Voice in front of Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson in 2016, treating them to a fabulous rendition of Accentuate The Positive.

But although Tom stole the show (and our hearts) with his performance, none of the judges turned around for him. Shame on you, guys!

And, even though he didn’t make it to the next round, nothing could wipe the smile from Tom’s face, as Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am appeared completely bowled over by his accent and persona.

After he, Paloma, Ricky and Boy George appeared to poke fun at Tom’s accent, viewers branded them ‘rude’.

One said: ‘Those judges looked like such idiots. Like school children in the playground mimicking and taking the p*ss when this guy is so nice and giving it his all.’

Another wrote: ‘I absolutely loved that performance. What the hell is going on over there? Coaches, this isn’t BGT. I know it seems very theatrical, but this guy has a great VOICE. That’s why the show is called The Voice.’

Even though we would have loved for Tom to make it through to the final, we’re kind of glad he didn’t because we love seeing him on Celebs Go Dating!