The Made in Chelsea star got himself into a pit of a pickle

Sam Thompson left fans ‘cringing’ last night, as the TWO girls he’s been dating finally came face-to-face. Awks.

The Made in Chelsea star has proved a massive hit on Celebs Go Dating so far, but his behaviour in last night’s semi-final had fans branding him ‘muggier than Mike,’ after he was caught two-timing two girls in Cape Verde.

After failing to decide which girl he preferred, Sam, 26, was allowed to take both Amelia and Tammy to the all-important trip to Cape Verde, but he failed to mention that to either one of them.

And it wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to call him out for his behaviour.

‘I’m sorry Sam I’ve liked you all the way through but you are been an absolute MUG! # CelebsGoDating,’ one fan tweeted.

Another said: ‘Oh Sam so cringe, so funny @CelebsGoDating’

After a stern word from dating agents Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman, Sam eventually came clean to Amelia – who arrived late to the trip.

He said: ‘Now you’re here, I want to be honest with you about something. there is another girl here that I’ve been on a date with.

‘I asked her to come here a while ago and she is here, we’ve been on one date and basically I just wanted to let you know I am looking forward to spending more time with you here.’

Clearly unimpressed, Amelia replied: ‘Bet you said the same thing to her.’

YIKES.

Despite their frosty reception to the news, Sam managed to secure a final date with both girls and promised himself he’d make the all-important decision after that.

But, the Celebrity Big Brother star only went and dug himself a bigger hole by snogging them both, leaving fans questioning who is muggier, Sam or infamous ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

Seriously Sam, will you ever learn?

‘Sam was a decent guy until this episode. What a tit,’ one fan quipped. While another tweeted: ‘Sam muggier than Mike, this can’t be true, tut-tut Samuel I thought that he was so much better than that/him! # CelebsGoDating

They’ve got a point!