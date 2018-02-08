Things got a little bit strange on Wednesday's episode...

So, it’s only been on a few days and we’re already wondering how on earth we survived the last few months without Celebs Go Dating in our lives.

Please never leave us again Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

But while the likes of celeb clients Gemma Collins, Muggy Mike and Sam Thompson have definitely been bringing the drama (especially The GC), it’s their potential dates that really got viewers talking on Wednesday.

During the show, Made In Chelsea star Sam found himself out for dinner with florist Vienna, who he admitted wasn’t exactly his usual type.

Not only did she bring ketchup in her bag to dip her chips into (great idea if you ask us), Vienna then revealed she used to be an embalmer – which is someone who disinfects dead bodies to get them ready for funerals.

When asked why she chose such an unusual career path, the brunette beauty confessed she’s ‘not really a people person’ so it meant she didn’t have to talk to anyone.

Which left Sam’s face looking a little like this…

And the unconventional date chat didn’t end there, as comedian London Hughes also sat down with pilot Matt.

While things started off well, Matt confused fans of the show when he told London she had a ‘paralysing smile’, whatever THAT means…

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the stars who faced a strange ol’ time on Wednesday, as receptionist Tom Read Wilson was tasked with auditioning a bunch of ‘normal’ people who could be a good suit for the single stars.

But things soon turned weird when one man decided to reveal his VERY intimate tattoo.

Yup, the bloke in question couldn’t wait to tell poor Tom about his manhood inking, confessing he has a hashtag at the top and a heart at the end. OKAAY then…

And it’s fair to say E4 viewers were left more than a little baffled by the episode, with many taking to Twitter to question the Love Agents’ choices.

‘Where hell do they find these people on #CelebsGoDating @CelebsGoDating’, said one fan.



While another agreed: ‘Well that was weird # CelebsGoDating’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Maybe Thursday night’s episode will be a little more conventional? Heck, who are we kidding? This is Celebs Go Dating after all…