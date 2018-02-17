“I’m absolutely gutted”

Celebs Go Dating coach Eden Blackman has been accused of cheating on his secret girlfriend with a Kim Kardashian lookalike who appeared on the show in 2017.

Eden, 50, went on Loose Women last week and revealed he’s been in a relationship for a year and a half – but Chanelle Sadie Paul claims to have been dating him during that time.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Chanelle said: ‘I’m absolutely gutted, I’m so angry. People need to know he’s a bullsh*tter. Why would you go an be a dating agent and then lie like this?’

Despite going on a date with Jonathan Cheban for the E4 series, Chanelle insists she instead ‘found love’ with Eden.

She continued: ‘It was a whirlwind. All the wining and dining and taking me out to nice places. I felt like he was my own Christian Grey. He was really good in bed and really experienced. I felt like I was actually dating a man for once but obviously not.’

Chanelle, 28, says at no point did Eden mention his girlfriend and, in her opinion, they were in a serious relationship.

But, discussing his and fellow coach Nadia Essex’s dating rules on Loose Women, Eden recalled: ‘My girlfriend turned up on the third date in a pair of ripped jeans and a pair of trainers and we’re a year and a half in.’

And dismissing any suggestions that Eden was referring to her, Chanelle insisted: ‘Someone said he might have been talking about me but I don’t wear ripped jeans and I’ve only been seeing him a year.’