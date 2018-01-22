Ouch! This looks painful

Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes reached out to her social media followers over the weekend to ask advice about a painful-looking skin condition.

The 30-year-old shared a video giving her followers a glimpse of an outbreak of ‘cysts’ on her face, begging them to help her out.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two can be seen looking at the camera without saying a word while she moves her head to give everyone a full view of her face.

Next to the clip, she started a lengthy message: ‘Please can someone – ANYONE – let me know what the hell is wrong with my skin?????’

Explaining the ‘spots’ further, she continued: ‘I’m eating right, using a good skincare routine including salicylic acid and avoiding makeup!! Why is this problem not going?.

‘They’re like cysts / boils under my skin and they’re not getting any better. This problem is massively affecting my confidence and I have no idea how to fix it?

‘I feel like going to the doctors when I’m not “poorly” will waste an appointment for someone who is actually “sick/ill” but I’m running out of options??’

Before adding: ‘I’ve never suffered with acne and I have no idea what else I should be doing?? Please can anybody who has experienced similar advise me at all?? Sorry for essay and disgusting vid!’

And the telly star – who is mum to seven-year-old Blakely and four-month-old Frankie – was inundated with support from her 84.6k followers, with many giving their own experiences.

‘Definitely go to the doctor this is a medical problem too, there’s help available good luck xx’, said one.

Another said: ‘You don’t think it might be stress related do you? Xx I would defiantly go to the doctors, don’t feel bad because it’s effecting confidence and that’s important too xx’.

This comes after Chanelle recently announced that she split with the father of her baby –– just six weeks after giving birth.

At the time, Chanelle said: ‘I’m trying to keep it together with a smile on my face and my head held high. But the truth is I am dying from the inside.’

AW! We hope Chanelle gets her skin sorted soon.