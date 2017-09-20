The new mum has defended her remarks

Chanelle Hayes has hit back on Twitter after she controversially slammed Cheryl for her post-baby figure.

The reality star – who gave birth to son Frankie last month – criticised stars like Cheryl for appearing to snap back into shape very quickly after becoming a mum, with Chezza having showed off her abs earlier this month following the arrival of son Bear in March.

‘She has all that money and her mum’s there all the time to look after the baby while she does a million crunches,’ Chanelle, 29, claimed to Reveal magazine. ‘I don’t think it’s fair – it’s put me off her.’

Following her comments Chanelle received a bit of backlash from some internet users, with one commenting: ‘Hmmmm one word JEALOUS…’

And another wrote: ‘”It’s not fair”… she sounds like a petulant child. News flash love, life isn’t fair’

Now though Chanelle has defended her remarks and is standing by her feelings about 34-year-old Cheryl’s bod.

‘Ppl need to calm down,’ the former Big Brother star Tweeted on Tuesday night.

‘I make a passing comment about Chezza that she didn’t need to hide away until she was back slim because it’s setting a negative example for other mums out there who can’t just slip back into shape so easily and I’m enemy number 1. Jeezz chill.’

She also added: ‘Plus, like she gives a monkey what I think she won’t even know who I am’

Several of Chanelle’s followers have been supporting her in the row.

‘Enjoy you baby & ignore the haters,’ one fan comenred, whilst another posted: ‘I like you because you are REAL and you don’t try to sugar coat, you are true to yourself with everything. By the way babba is gorgeous’

Chanelle – who is also a mum to son Blakely, 7, from her relationship with footballer Matthew Bates – welcomed new baby Frankie with partner Ryan Oates in late August after a difficult pregnancy which saw her suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Before giving birth she spoke of her plans to get back into shape, having posted several throwback photos of her slimmer figure on Instagram.