Chanelle's comments about this picture have caused controversy

Chanelle Hayes has found herself embroiled in a bizarre online row with Robin Thicke’s girlfriend over a breastfeeding picture.

It all started when the Big Brother star criticised Robin’s other half April Love Geary for sharing a photo of herself feeding new baby daughter Mia which Chanelle felt was too glam-looking and unnecessary.

‘I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?!’ Chanelle, 30, posted on Twitter.

‘Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need?? #opinions’

The reality star’s views proved controversial with fans and also prompted a furious response from April, 23, herself.

Posting an old topless snap of Chanelle from her glamour modelling days on Instagram, April wrote: ‘Hey @chanellehayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken.

‘Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama’

April’s response to the comments left many fans divided.

‘It’s no ones job to tell @aprillovegeary how to live her life. If she looks flawless while breastfeeding get over it,’ one follower wrote, whilst another supporter said: ‘Thank you for pointing out the hypocrisy and sharing your beautiful breastfeeding photo! I always have both boobs out, way easier!’

However, some were on Chanelle’s side, with one Instagram user posting: ‘She is not “normalizing” breast feeding. Everyone already knows breastfeeding is normal. This is clearly a “Look at me” post’

Chanelle – who is a mum to sons Blakely, 7, and Frankie, eight months – has continued to stand by her view on Twitter.

‘I breast fed and expressed. The image portrayed was unrealistic. She looks fantastic. No jealousy at all I’d kill to look like that,’ she explained.

The TV star added: ‘It was purely for a photo op. She couldn’t give a damn about normalising it. I breastfed and expressed and bottle fed and didn’t document any of it glammed upto the nines lol’

April welcomed baby Mia with Robin, 41, in February and has since regularly posted breastfeeding photos with her daughter.

