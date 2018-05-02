The Big Brother star has been working hard

After vowing to change her lifestyle for the better, Chanelle Hayes has been keeping her fans updated with her weight loss journey.

And now it looks like the Big Brother star has made huge progress as she’s been showing off her new slimmer figure on Instagram.

Proudly posting the results of her clean eating and exercise regime, the 30-year-old can be seen standing in a crop top as her loose gym leggings hang away from her body.

The reality star thanked the weight loss programme ‘Celebrity Slim UK’ as she wrote: ‘When your gym gear is getting too big. Loving seeing the results!! On the way to reaching my goal weight.

Before adding: ‘Excuse the messy bedroom and bad fake tan’.



And just look how different she looks compared to June last year!

Chanelle’s 88.7k followers couldn’t wait to congratulate the star on all her hard work, as one wrote: ‘You look amazing well done !! x’

Another asked: ‘Wow , how much have you lost !!’, while a third added: ‘Lovely wee figure @chanellehayes im jealous! Xx’.

The mum-of-two’s impressive snap comes after she admitted to having ‘no confidence at all’ following her weight gain.

Following her split with ex Ryan Oates – who walked out on her just weeks after she gave birth – Chanelle told new! magazine: ‘I just need to lose weight now.

‘Enough is enough. I’ve got no confidence at all, it’s disgusting. I need to sort myself out. What on earth have I done to myself? It’s disgusting.’

But vowing to drop four stone and get in shape, Chanelle added she was ‘determined to lose weight and become a healthier mum’ for kids Blakely and Frankie.

Just four months on and telly star Chanelle is now believed to have dropped from a size 18 to a 12/14, and looked AH-mazing when she appeared on This Morning last week.

Good on you, girl!