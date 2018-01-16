Will Gemma Collins stick to her new diet?

Last month, TOWIE star Gemma Collins vowed to ‘lose weight’ amid fertility issues, including a low egg count and polycystic ovary syndrome.

‘I’m not saying I’ll get to a size ten, but I do need to lose weight. For my health I wouldn’t want to be bigger than I am now,’ she revealed.

And since then, the 36-year-old seems to have turned her life around, sharing workout photos and healthier meal options to her Instagram.

GOOD MORNING from the cross trainer 😋 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jan 10, 2018 at 12:15am PST

Just this week, Gemma hinted that she’d be having a major image overhaul, as she told fitness fanatic and pal, Lauren Pope, that she’d be slipping into one of her swimsuits in the near future.

‘Don’t throw this, I’ll be borrowing this soon,’ she commented under a photo of Lauren, 35, wearing a white bandage swimsuit.

📸📸📸 @hairrehablondon A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:02am PST

But will the reality TV diva – who has yo-yo dieted throughout her seven-year career – stick to her fitness regime this time round?

‘I don’t know how honest Gemma is about her activities,’ TOWIE star and Gemma’s ex, Charlie King, told us.

He continued: ‘Every week, I’m like: “Oh here she goes!” She was vegetarian, and that lasted about a day.

‘She’s got the intentions, but to carry it through, I don’t know. Gemma’s very busy, and her excuse [for not exercising] – like a lot of people – is time. But, I always believe you can make time.

‘She always compares herself to stars like Mariah Carey and Beyonce, and I always say to her, “If they can make time to exercise, so can the GC.” She’s got no excuse from me. ‘

Personal trainer Charlie – who has just teamed up with former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison for brand new MTV show, Ex On The Beach: Body SOS – might not be sure about his pal’s latest fitness journey, but that hasn’t stopped him from giving her advice, as he admits Gemma’s still his main client.

He said: ‘I have weekly check-ins with Gemma – I’ll always keep feeding her the info. She wants to try juicing now, so I could get her one of those juicing bikes, although she’ll last about 10 seconds.’

And it’s not only fitness Charlie’s been giving Gemma advice on.

Despite their history – the duo dated briefly in 2012, before Charlie came out as gay – Charlie has also been helping Gemma with her love life.

And when it comes to her love interests, one person the personal trainer turned love doctor is not too keen on is her on/off flame James ‘Arg’ Agent – who she’s been spending a lot of time with, since he publicly declared his love for her in December.

‘With Arg, I honestly think as we move forward into the New Year, Gemma needs to leave that in 2017,’ Charlie confessed.

‘I think it’s better for Gemma to move on. She has so many exciting things happening that it’s probably best to let that one go. Gemma’s an internet sensation – park him up and focus on the future!’

Whoa!

Ex On The Beach: Body SOS premieres on Tuesday 17th January at 8pm, on MTV