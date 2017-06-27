The singer is grieving following the sad news

Charlotte Church has announced that she’s tragically lost her unborn baby just weeks after revealing she was pregnant.

The 31-year-old confirmed the sad news via a Twitter message posted by her rep on Monday night which asked for privacy for Charlotte and her partner Jonathan Powell at this difficult time.

‘Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby,’ the post reads. ‘Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

‘We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.’

It comes after Charlotte – who is mum to daughter Ruby, 9, and son Dexter, 8, from her previous relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson – publicly revealed she was expecting at a concert in May.

The singer confirmed the surprise news during the gig at Birmingham Pride 2017 late last month and showed off her small bump.

It’s been speculated that Charlotte was due to welcome the child in November, though this was not confirmed.

Charlotte has been in a relationship with musician Jonathan since late 2010 following her split from Gavin and they live together in Cardiff.

In an interview last year the Welsh songstress revealed how content she was with her boyfriend.

‘I’m really happy with my dude,’ Charlotte explained. ‘He’s lush, he’s so smart, and he really looks after me.’

She also admitted that she was open-minded about having more children.

‘Maybe. Again, I never rule anything out,’ the singer told The Telegraph. ‘I’ve got a bit of time. We’ll just see how it goes.’

Charlotte has always been private about her family life and revealed that Ruby and Dexter are home-schooled but doesn’t want to go into the reasons why.

‘I try not to talk about that too much,’ she said last year. ‘I just try and keep them out of it a bit.

‘So that in future years when they’re on the internet, they’re not, like, “People say we were weird because we were home schooled.”’

Following their sad news, our thoughts are with Charlotte and Jonathan at this difficult time.