The Geordie Shore star came under fire by fans

Charlotte Crosby isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her banging body but her latest Instagram snap has been met with a flurry of criticism from fans.

The Geordie Shore star stripped down to just a sports bra and knickers for the racy selfie, but fans were quick to accuse her of ‘contouring’ her toned tum.

One fan said: ‘She obviously contoured,’ while another commented: ‘Too much contour on the tummy’. Eek!

Show me where your love lies….

While some of Charlotte’s 6.1 million Instagram followers questioned the snap, others praised the 27-year-old for looking ‘amazing’.

One online user gushed: ‘BOD GOALS’.

Charlotte – who confirmed her romance with Love Island’s Josh Ritchie just two weeks ago – recently underwent a secret boob job to correct her ‘deformed’ breasts.

Opening up about the surgery – which involved removing the tissue underneath her breasts that connected them – Charlotte explained: ‘I did it because of the comments I got online about my boobs.’

Talking about the results of the boob job, she added: ‘Because they’ve all been stitched up underneath, it’s changed the shape of my boobs a bit… It’s kind of given them a lift…’

And, Charlotte is not the only member of the Geordie Shore gang flaunting her newfound curves.

Her former co-star Holly Hagan also wowed fans on Tuesday with a hot bikini snap, which fans branded ‘unreal’.

Alongside it, she wrote: ‘So happy with my results after 2 weeks on @boombod literally hard work, strict diet and these bad boys hage helped me so much! Thank you #BOOMBOD’.

It’s officially battle of the bods!