Charlotte Crosby accused of ‘contouring’ her abs in racy Instagram snap

The Geordie Shore star came under fire by fans

TAGS:

Charlotte Crosby isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her banging body but her latest Instagram snap has been met with a flurry of criticism from fans.

The Geordie Shore star stripped down to just a sports bra and knickers for the racy selfie, but fans were quick to accuse her of ‘contouring’ her toned tum.

One fan said: ‘She obviously contoured,’ while another commented: ‘Too much contour on the tummy’. Eek!

Show me where your love lies….

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

While some of Charlotte’s 6.1 million Instagram followers questioned the snap, others praised the 27-year-old for looking ‘amazing’.

One online user gushed: ‘BOD GOALS’.

Charlotte – who confirmed her romance with Love Island’s Josh Ritchie just two weeks ago – recently underwent a secret boob job to correct her ‘deformed’ breasts.

Opening up about the surgery – which involved removing the tissue underneath her breasts that connected them – Charlotte explained: ‘I did it because of the comments I got online about my boobs.’

Talking about the results of the boob job, she added: ‘Because they’ve all been stitched up underneath, it’s changed the shape of my boobs a bit… It’s kind of given them a lift…’

And, Charlotte is not the only member of the Geordie Shore gang flaunting her newfound curves.

Her former co-star Holly Hagan also wowed fans on Tuesday with a hot bikini snap, which fans branded ‘unreal’.

Alongside it, she wrote: ‘So happy with my results after 2 weeks on @boombod literally hard work, strict diet and these bad boys hage helped me so much! Thank you #BOOMBOD’.

SEE HOLLY HAGAN’S AMAZING BODY TRANSFORMATION 

It’s officially battle of the bods!