We had to double take!

Charlotte Crosby is the queen of glam. We’re used to seeing her in fake lashes, tight dresses and flawless makeup.

But it turns out the Geordie Shore star can also work a fresh-faced, au natural look as Char has taken to Instagram with some unrecognisable holiday selfies this week.

In one of the snaps, the 27-year-old – who’s currently enjoying a much-needed break in the Maldives with boyfriend Josh Ritchie – decided to ditch the contouring palette to embrace her adorable freckles.

With her sun-kissed skin on full display and wet hair tucked behind her ear, this is definitely not the reality TV star we’re used to.

The star simply captioned the pic: ‘FRECKLES’.

And that’s not the only snap Char has been sharing from her luxurious trip, as the CBB winner and her Ex On The Beach boyfriend have been keeping fans updated with a load of Instagrams throughout their time in the Maldives.

Posting another fresh-faced selfie on Friday, the brunette beauty can be seen chilling by the pool as her beau pokes his head up in the background.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Josh also took to his own social media to share a photo of the reality pair together as they chilled out in the sun on Thursday.

As Char can be seen with her long hair down and her hand up to her face, her topless other half pokes his tongue out with a cap on and a gold chain.

And it looks like the couple are having the time of their lives, as former Love Island star Josh also shared some snaps of Charlotte on their adorable ‘date night’ at the hotel.

In one clip, Josh can be heard giggling as he calls his GF out for getting burnt, while another video shows the attractive duo digging into a delicious steak.

Send us a postcard, ey guys?