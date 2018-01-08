Looks like Charlotte has definitely moved on...

Charlotte Crosby has appeared to confirm her new romance with another reality star in a pretty steamy way…

The Sunderland lass – who split from former Just The Tattoo Of Us co-host Stephen Bear in October – posted several racy Instagram snaps on Sunday showing her getting cosy with Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie in BED.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Celebs including Charlotte Crosby give 30 of the best EVER diet secrets

Charlotte, 27, filmed a topless Joshua and hinted that she’s smitten by adding a love heart symbol to the image.

In another clip the ex-Geordie Shore star was seen with her legs wrapped around Joshua as she played with his hair.

Joshua also didn’t hold back from giving a glimpse of the pair’s cosy weekend as he posted a clip of Charlotte laughing and also shared an image with one of her dogs.

He went on to share a selfie with the words: ‘On route back home now good weekend in Newcastle’

It comes after Charlotte was seen kissing Ex On The Beach star Joshua during a night out back in December, where she was also seen sitting on his knee.

So far they’ve kept schtum about what’s going on but let’s hope Charl is luckier in love this year than she was in 2017, during which she had a messy break-up from Bear.

Just before Christmas 27-year-old Bear posted a heartfelt message to his ex on Instagram where he admitted that he ‘messed up’ and hoped she might take him back.

‘The New Years coming up and I would love to spend the rest of my life with you . I’ve done my best and put it out there,’ he wrote.

However, in recent days the Celebrity Big Brother winner has confused fans by posting a series of pictures showing him looking close to a mystery lady on holiday.

🌴🐾 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:12pm PST

Charlotte recently claimed that she could now be ‘civil’ with him though and called him a ‘lovely kind-hearted boy’ – but gave no indication of wanting to get back together.

Looks like CrosBear could be over for good, then.