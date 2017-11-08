Looks like CrosBear are definitely over...

Charlotte Crosby has emotionally spoken out after making a drastic social media move following her split from Stephen Bear.

The reality star – who broke up with her Just The Tattoo Of Us co-presenter last month – suggested that the relationship is over for good this time by deleting ALL traces of Bear from her Instagram page and posting a telling message about it on Twitter.

‘Erase it all. Like it didn’t exist. And start again,’ Charlotte, 27, wrote on Tuesday night.

Fans of the former Geordie Shore star have showed their support for her following the big move, with Love Island’s Olivia Attwood commenting: ‘You got this’

And another Twitter user added: ‘Good for you girl!!! You can do much better and you deserve your Prince Charming!!! He will come-believe me!’

Despite this there are still remains of Charlotte and Bear’s relationship on Twitter, with the Sunderland lass having posted a photo with her former flame on 3 October for National Boyfriend Day which she hasn’t yet deleted.

Meanwhile Bear, 27, has got fans wondering if he’s hoping for a reconciliation after tweeting: ‘So I’m wonderin’ .. , can we still be friends ? x’

The Ex On The Beach star has also kept all photos with Charlotte on his Instagram page so far. Intriguing…

It looks like many CrosBear fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the couple to get back together too as many speculated whether Charlotte’s message about ‘starting again’ could mean she’s giving things another go with Bear.

‘So I read into that erase the hurt n start the relationship again,’ one Twitter user commented, whilst another said: ‘Start again with @stephen_bear ? And forget what happened #thebreakup’

Hmmm, we’ll have to wait and see…

It comes amid reports that MTV are trying to figure out a way for both Charlotte and Bear to keep on working on JTTOU now that they appear to no longer be an item.

‘Charlotte and Bear just can’t work together since they broke up,’ an insider tells The Sun Online. ‘One minute they love each other – the next it’s hate.

‘MTV are desperate to keep them both involved with the show, they don’t want a ‘him or her’ situation.

‘There are discussions taking place now to try and work it all out.’

One possible solution reportedly being considered would be to have them present separate episodes and each have a new co-host, with Scotty T rumoured to be in the frame to join Charlotte.