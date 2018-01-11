The Geordie star's racy new pic has got a lot of people talking

Charlotte Crosby isn’t shy when it comes to posting a bikini selfie or two – and with that bod, we don’t blame her!

But the former Geordie Shore star has shocked fans with her latest risque photo, which sees her relaxing at a spa in a VERY revealing swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram with the steamy snap, Charlotte can be seen wearing a plunging blue swimsuit while she lifts one arm behind her head and poses for a quick mirror selfie.

With her long brown hair pushed behind her, the cut-out costume doesn’t exactly leave much to the imagination…

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:05am PST

And the telly star’s 6.1million followers couldn’t wait to comment on the sexy pic, as one wrote: ‘You are looking beautiful!’

While another shocked follower commented: ‘This can’t be real.’

And another asked: ‘When did she get her boobs done? They popped out of nowhere!’

Char’s Geordie co-star Holly Hagan also left her very own cheeky comment, as she joked: ‘T**s out for the lads.’

The snap comes after CBB winner Charlotte revealed she’d had surgery to correct the shape of her boobs caused by a congenital condition, after cruel online trolls mocked her ‘uniboob’.

And since going under the knife, the 27-year-old – who recently split with boyfriend Stephen Bear – is clearly feeling more confident as she recently posted another bikini snap just before Christmas.

Posing in a gorgeous white bikini, Charlotte looks better than ever relaxing in the sun.

👋🏼 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Dec 21, 2017 at 1:41am PST

Meanwhile, Char’s love life has also been causing a stir online after the reality pro shared some VERY intimate bedroom snaps with rumoured new beau Joshua Ritchie.

The star filmed a topless Josh and hinted that she’s smitten by adding a love heart symbol to the pic.

Charlotte was also seen kissing the Ex On The Beach star during a night out back in December, where she was also seen sitting on his knee.

So far the pair have kept pretty schtum about what’s going on – but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of Charlotte and Josh this year.