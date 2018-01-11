The Geordie star's racy new pic has got a lot of people talking
Charlotte Crosby isn’t shy when it comes to posting a bikini selfie or two – and with that bod, we don’t blame her!
But the former Geordie Shore star has shocked fans with her latest risque photo, which sees her relaxing at a spa in a VERY revealing swimsuit.
Taking to Instagram with the steamy snap, Charlotte can be seen wearing a plunging blue swimsuit while she lifts one arm behind her head and poses for a quick mirror selfie.
With her long brown hair pushed behind her, the cut-out costume doesn’t exactly leave much to the imagination…
And the telly star’s 6.1million followers couldn’t wait to comment on the sexy pic, as one wrote: ‘You are looking beautiful!’
While another shocked follower commented: ‘This can’t be real.’
And another asked: ‘When did she get her boobs done? They popped out of nowhere!’
Char’s Geordie co-star Holly Hagan also left her very own cheeky comment, as she joked: ‘T**s out for the lads.’
The snap comes after CBB winner Charlotte revealed she’d had surgery to correct the shape of her boobs caused by a congenital condition, after cruel online trolls mocked her ‘uniboob’.
And since going under the knife, the 27-year-old – who recently split with boyfriend Stephen Bear – is clearly feeling more confident as she recently posted another bikini snap just before Christmas.
Posing in a gorgeous white bikini, Charlotte looks better than ever relaxing in the sun.
Meanwhile, Char’s love life has also been causing a stir online after the reality pro shared some VERY intimate bedroom snaps with rumoured new beau Joshua Ritchie.
The star filmed a topless Josh and hinted that she’s smitten by adding a love heart symbol to the pic.
Charlotte was also seen kissing the Ex On The Beach star during a night out back in December, where she was also seen sitting on his knee.
So far the pair have kept pretty schtum about what’s going on – but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of Charlotte and Josh this year.