Charlotte Crosby is currently enjoying a little break in the sunshine with boyfriend Stephen Bear.

And whilst the star has been uploading a string of fab bikini pics, her latest one has left her fans concerned.

The former Geordie Shore star shared a pic on her Instagram on Wednesday flaunting her beach bod, with the sun emoji as its caption.

But fans of the star were quick to comment on the pic claiming that Char had got ‘too skinny’.

‘You can see her ribs how is that stunning ? Your body was perfect before,’ one user wrote.

A second said: ‘Just think she was beautiful before and needs to to stop loosing weight..’

A third added: ‘Not a nice look hun . showing all them bones xx.’

Charlotte is known for her fitness after she shed a lot of weight and released her very own fitness DVD.

So other fans defended the Geordie girl and praised her ‘hard work’, with one person commenting: ‘Hard work in the gym pays off. You’re looking fab’

A second wrote: ‘Charlotte is perfectly healthy, has curves in all the right places and works hard to look the way she does. It’s all about the angles and you always look skinnier laying down.’

Another added: ‘You are hot Charlotte! Keep up the hard work! Such an inspo.’

Charlotte was recently caught up in some dramz when several of her fans slammed her fuller pout.

But the reality star responded claiming ‘My lips are natural.‘

Which of course sent her fans wild as she had previously revealed on Loose Women that she has in fact had lip fillers.

Charlotte later cleared up any confusion on a video on Snapchat saying: ‘If you want to have a good little laugh go on my picture and watch everyone, watch them all bite!’ (Read the full story here)

We’re sure Char will be sharing plenty more holiday pics, and we for one can’t wait to see them.