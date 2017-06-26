This is heartbreaking...

Everyone’s favourite Geordie lass Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her ectopic pregnancy, revealing she experienced ‘waves of depression’ following the tragic events in 2016.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

READ: New romance! Is Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson moving on from Lewis Bloor with THIS famous face?!

Last year it was revealed that Charlotte had experienced an ectopic pregnancy – where the foetus develops outside the womb – in April 2016 whilst with her now ex-boyfriend Gary Beadle, and had to undergo surgery to have her fallopian tube removed as a result.

Writing in her latest autobiography Brand New Me about the lasting effect the experience had on her, the MTV star reveals: ‘Ever since the pregnancy I’ve been speaking to a psychiatrist about what I’ve had to go through. I keep going through waves of depression.’

She continued: ‘I’ve felt sad before and I’ve been heartbroken and I’ve been stressed and I’ve thought I was a little bit depressed at times but this is all of those feelings jumbled together times a hundred.’

Charlotte also reveals just how severe the situation was, writing: The gynaecologist said, ‘It’s so dangerous. If you’d have left it any longer there’s a chance that you could actually have died.”

Fans were shocked when Charlotte and Gary suddenly ended things for good last year after finally becoming official following years of will they, won’t they.

But it was revealed the couple split after Gary’s stint on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, where the ladies man is said to have cheated with co-star Jemma Lucy whilst Charlotte ended up in hospital.

It seems as though Char has well and truly put those days behind her though, as the reality star is now happily loved up with Stephen Bear.

Charlotte has previously said Bear is ‘the one’ and the pair has recently announced they are moving in together.

Here’s hoping this is her happy ending!

Words: Chloe Andrews