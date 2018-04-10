The Geordie Shore star has opened up about her heartache

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her heartbreaking reaction to finding out her ex-boyfriend Gaz Beadle had become a dad.

The Geordie Shore star was filmed breaking down in tears on brand new reality programme The Charlotte Show after finding out her former co-star had welcomed son Chester with girlfriend Emma McVey.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And now 27-year-old Char has spoken out about the upsetting moment her mum broke the news to her.

‘I suppose it’s never nice seeing an ex-boyfriend who you have such a history with moving onto that big stage in their life, that’s never nice,’ she told KIIS 1065’s Kyle and Jackie O show.

More: Charlotte Crosby reveals the graphic scene that was BANNED from Geordie Shore – and it’s pretty shocking

‘Never mind that I went through an ectopic pregnancy with him and it just kind of brought back memories of all those awful feelings that I had experienced around that time.’

Charlotte added: ‘So it was a big mixture of things really.’

The telly star called time on her relationship with Gaz back in 2016 after five years of dating on and off throughout their time on Geordie Shore.

Sadly, Charlotte suffered an ectopic pregnancy while 30-year-old Gaz was filming for MTV’s Ex On The Beach in Thailand and previously slammed her ex for not being there for her during the tragedy.

But despite admitting ‘it was really hard’ to hear Gaz had welcomed his son, Charlotte told the Mirror it was a sign the pair had finally moved on.

‘I thought it was quite good because we were both on our first day journey of our new lives,’ she said.

‘He’d just had a baby and I was doing my new show so it was perfect timing.’

🐵💕 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Mar 10, 2018 at 5:47am PST

Charlotte is now dating Ex On The Beach star Josh Ritchie and has recently admitted she couldn’t be happier.

The reality couple are getting so serious that Josh was even introduced to his girlfriend’s mum and dad over a game of ping pong. AW!