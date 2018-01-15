The pair faced a bitter split in 2016

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle has just announced the birth of his first son with girlfriend Emma McVey. AW!

And while Gaz’s fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the pair, there’s one star we didn’t expect to send her well wishes – and that’s his ex Charlotte Crosby.

The pair ended for good back in 2016 after Char suffered an ectopic pregnancy which led to her tragically miscarrying their baby while Gaz was filming for Ex On The Beach.

But despite their painful past, the 27-year-old has now reached out to her former beau, simply writing on Twitter: ‘Congratulations to you both @GazGShore @Emma_mcvey_.’

And while Gaz was quick to respond with a ‘Thank you’, fans of the pair also praised Charlotte for her sweet message.

‘I have so much respect for you @ Charlottegshore x’, said one.



While another agreed: ‘So lovely @ Charlottegshore just shows what a class act you are girl!!!’.

This comes after Gaz announced his amazing news on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, sharing two adorable photos of his newborn.

In one snap, an over-joyed Gaz can be seen cradling the little one with a huge smile on his face, while the second shows him giving his first-born a big kiss.

‘WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son’, he told his 2.57 million followers.

‘He is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2 @emma_jane1392 is fine and did amazing… I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what xxx’.



And Charlotte wasn’t the only ex to congratulate the pair, as TOWIE star and Emma’s former boyfriend, Mario Falcone also sent a message to the pair, writing: ‘Congratulations to you both’.



CBB star Jordan Davies also replied: ‘Ahh congrats my man.. bet you’re the happiest man the planet right now’.

While former Geordie co-star Sophie Kasaei wrote: ‘Awww Gary this is a surreal moment proud of you well done’.

Aw! Amazing news for Gaz and Emma, we can’t WAIT to find out his name.