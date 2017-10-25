Will Charlotte re-join Geordie Shore?

Charlotte Crosby has had a bit of a tough time this week after she confirmed her split from reality star boyfriend, Stephen Bear.

But it looks like the heartbroken CBB star was desperate for some cheering up as she returned to Newcastle on Tuesday night for an emergency night out with her old Geordie Shore pals.

And we’re guessing an evening with this lot is exactly what Char needed…

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old kept her followers up to date on her plans as she made the journey back up north to reunite with her reality star mates.

‘On the road to a nice big glass of wine with my besties’, Charlotte wrote next to a snap of her car.

She then shared a clip of herself dancing and singing in front of a mirror alongside BFF Holly Hagan before they hit the town in Char’s old stomping ground.

‘Out out and yes we are all reunited,’ she said alongside the funny video.

Posting another snap, Char can be seen having a great time surrounded by drinks in a bar with Holly as well as best mates and fellow Geordie stars Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry.

But it turns out even MORE of the gang turned up as Charlotte also excitedly tweeted: ‘OMG YESSSSS THEY ARE OUT!!!! @Chloe_GShore @MarnieGShore @SophieKasaei finally!!! My sisters! Newcastle tonight?!’

Chloe Ferry then confirmed that she’d also be joining the crew, saying: ‘Can’t wait to see @Charlottegshore tonight it’s been a while.’

The wild night out comes as it was rumoured that newly-single Charlotte may be about to return to the MTV reality show after she dramatically quit last year following her break-up with Gaz Beadle.

After the star shared a cryptic message with her followers which read: ‘Today is the day of new beginnings. Hearts mend, Tears dry, you love again and everything is always ok, you are all my rock.’

Holly quickly wrote back: ‘So happy to hear this and so proud of you. Can’t wait to reunite Thursday.’

And when Charlotte later posted a smokin’ hot picture of herself, Holly commented: ‘And she’s back.’

We REALLY want this news to be true!