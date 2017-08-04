Charlotte's coming back to our screens



Charlotte Crosby shot to reality stardom after her stint on MTV’s Geordie Shore.

Her career has since gone from strength to strength and the she has even found love in form of fellow reality star Stephen Bear.

And now it looks like Char has got her sights set on her very own TV show!

Reports have claimed the Geordie girl’s ‘lifelong ambition’ has finally come true.

A source told The Sun, ‘Ever since Charlotte landed a place on Geordie Shore her dream right from the start was to have her own show so when she was approached by MTV it was a lifetime ambition come true.’

The reality couple currently host MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us, and apparently they’ve been having such a good time that their own show seems just right.

The source adds: ‘Charlotte and Stephen Bear make TV gold. She absolutely loved every moment of presenting Just Tattoo Of Us with Bear, it was a laugh a minute and fans lapped it up, they are a brilliant team and absolute naturals together so it was a win-win all round.’

Charlotte and Bear started dating earlier this year and are very loved up, with Char even claiming that ‘he’s the one’.

The show will reportedly revolve around ‘her daily life,’ with filming due to start soon.

The source also told the newspaper: ‘Charlotte’s life with Stephen has only just started, they’re already planning to move in with each other, have kids, get married and all that around a hectic schedule of TV presenting, fashion buying, going to parties, promoting her books, travelling the world as well as doing all the normal stuff at home.’

‘Charlotte isn’t shy of a drama so it definitely won’t be boring.’

Well then, looks like we will be seeing a lot more of this loved up pair.

And we for one are very intrigued as to what the show will bring.

Watch this space!