This Geordie girl has got a new look...

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is known for her long blonde waves.

But the 27-year-old left fans in awe as she debuted a totally new look to her 6million Instagram followers.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: OMG! Jacqueline Jossa lets husband Dan Osborne TATTOO her – see the pic!

Char took to the social media site to show off her transformation, she wrote: ‘Woke up with blonde hair went to bed with BROWN…. It’s good to be back #TheDarkSide’

Woke up with blonde hair went to bed with BROWN 💁🏽…. It's good to be back #TheDarkSide @jameswsilk thank you for your hair god ways using my one and only love @easilockshair 🖤 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

And fans of the star were totally down for Char’s new look with several commenting to share their opinion.

‘Wow this looks amazing!’, one user commented.

A second wrote: ‘Finally!!!!! You’re beautiful with this colour!’

Whilst a third added: ‘Absolutely LOVE the brunette look on you stunning as always’.

However several other eagle eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a sizable rock on the reality star’s hand.

But in an appearance on Monday’s installment of ITV’s This Morning, Char shut down any rumours she was marrying beau Stephen Bear.

Speaking with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield she revealed: ‘The ring’s on the middle finger and it’s always on my middle finger. People might have got confused.’

But that doesn’t mean that marriage is off the cards for the couple, as she went on to add: ‘Definitely, in the future, I would love to marry him, I can’t imagine having a normal boyfriend, it would be boring.’

Charlotte’s confession comes shortly after the couple took the next step in their relationship and bough a fluffy pooch called Banana.

And despite previous rocky patches in their relationship it looks like this couple are going from strength to strength.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Charlotte and Bear as their MTV show Just Tattoo of Us is coming back to our screens tonight.

Well, who knows we could have a reality TV wedding sooner than we think…