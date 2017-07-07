Charlotte Crosby gets serious girlfriend points for this!

Choosing a gift for your other half can be tricky. What do you buy a man that seemingly has everything? Do you get him that £20 tee from the high street? Maybe a new razor to banish him of stubble? Or perhaps, you splash out on a pricey piece of bling. Y’no, a £100 watch from the Argos sale.

OR, if you’re Charlotte Crosby, you splash out £27k on a ROLEX WATCH. Sorry, but that’s basically our entire earnings for a year.

Yup, Ms Crosby treated boyfriend Stephen Bear to a very snazzy gold Rolex which, according to our research, is just shy of 30 grand.

Stephen took to Instagram on Thursday evening and gave a shout out to his generous GF…

I can't believe it . This is the nicest present I've ever been bought . Very thoughtful because I've always wanted one . My amazing girlfriend has got this for me . Thank you soooo much baby 😍😍😍 @charlottegshore A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Suddenly that £30 shop voucher pales in comparison. 😩

Just LOOK at this blingin’ beauty…

Fans of Stephen couldn’t quite believe it and commented on the photo.

One user wrote: ‘Charlottes got good taste, shes a keeper 😀 @charlottegshore @stevie_bear,’ and another added: ‘These two are the cutest.Wishing the two of you everlasting love together!’

One follower even commented with: ‘Amazing Stephen! You deserve it for putting up with @charlottegshore xx‘ and another wrote: ‘Lucky u, and they said your relationship wouldn’t last but I think it will, u just know when u have the right person by your side. Keep going strong u two. #bear&charlotteforever x.‘

In fact, the photo actually sparked a couple of domestics between couples on Instagram. Y’no, the whole, ‘why don’t you buy me this’ fandango!?

Eeesh.

It must be love for Charlotte and Stephen -they’ve even got His and Hers oversized hoodies. As in, they actually say ‘His…’ and ‘Hers…’

Can't wait to get round @charlottegshore this Thursday !!! Also a little excited to walk the dogs 🕺🏽 oversized jumpers for @hisandhersstore have been restocked aswel 🚨🚨 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Bit cringe, but we still love them deep down.