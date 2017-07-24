Charlotte Crosby baffles fans after claiming her lips are ‘natural’ in latest pouty selfie – but there’s a catch!

It looks like the Geordie Shore star has been winding her fans up...

Charlotte Crosby is giving us serious holiday envy at the moment as she relaxes in Dubai with her reality star beau, Stephen Bear.

The former Geordie Shore star flew to the luxurious holiday resort over the weekend and has already been posting a load of bikini-clad selfies showing the famous pair enjoying the sun.

Read: All the Latest TV news

Sharing one particular snap with her 5.9million Instagram followers, Char looked fresh-faced as she pouted at the camera wearing a yellow bikini alongside the caption, ’45 degrees’.

45 degrees 🌞 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

But it wasn’t the photo that got her fans talking, it was the 27-year-old’s comment underneath the snap which attracted attention, as Charlotte wrote: ‘My lips are natural.’

Now, the CBB winner previously admitted to having lip fillers when she appeared on Loose Women back in 2016 to discuss her nose job – so fans seemed a little confused by the comment.

More: ‘It’s over!’ Stephen Bear claims he’s SPLIT from Charlotte Crosby – but fans aren’t convinced…

One wrote: ‘Each to there own if she wants big lips it’s up to her but why say they are natural ?Look at pics in the past her lips were tiny!’

Another said: ‘I would have more respect if you were honest … your lips are about as natural as dinosaurs are alive!!’.

While a third added: ‘There’s nothing real about them!!’

Luckily, loads of the star’s fans rushed to defend her saying she looks ‘beautiful’ in the snap regardless of the comment.

‘Everyone going off on one saying ‘what have you done to your lips’ and all that, listen, it’s her face she can do what she wants. You look beautiful @charlottegshore…’ one follower hit back.



While another agreed: ‘Your lips look great, wish mine looked like this people are nasty because of jealousy babe. You’re killing it xx’.

But it looks like it’s Charlotte who’s having the last laugh as she later took to Snapchat to talk about her comment – and it seems like the notorious troublemaker was just trying to get a reaction.

Talking to the camera, Char told her followers: ‘So I did something funny, I just posted a picture and everyone was going “omg what has happened to your lips”.

The star added: ‘So, if you want to have a good little laugh go on my picture and watch everyone, watch them all bite!’

Well, that’s one way to get a reaction!