Now, we might be big fans of all the Loose Women ladies, but there’s one reality star who isn’t going to be rushing to turn on ITV at 12:30pm every weekday – and that’s Miss Charlotte Crosby.

And not one to keep her opinions quiet, the Geordie Shore star has taken aim at the daytime telly show once again after she previously slammed her time on the programme as a ‘horrible experience’. Yikes!

Twenty-five-year-old Charlotte appeared on the show all the way back in May 2016 alongside panellists Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and Janet Street-Porter, to chat about her amazing weight-loss and best-selling DVD.

But when Charlotte was quizzed on her decision to have a nose job to get rid of the bump which had bothered her for years, the CBB winner was criticised by a few of the hosts for opting for surgery instead of seeking counselling.

Which didn’t sit well with the Newcastle lass who told new magazine at the time: ‘I’ve been on Loose Women and it was a horrible experience. I cried before and afterwards, that’s why I wouldn’t go back on.’

Before adding: ‘It was awful. I was bullied. I’m never going on again in my life. I hated it.’

Blimey! And despite it being over a year since her LW appearance, it looks like Charlotte -who’s currently loved-up with Ex On The Beach’s Stephen Bear – still isn’t over the ordeal and has hit out at the lunchtime show on Twitter for a second time.

When G-shore co-star and pal Marnie Simpson appeared on Loose Women with her mum earlier this week to promote her brand new autobiography, she gushed over the popular programme telling her 1million followers: ‘just love the loose woman. Always so nice and friendly to me. I literally LOVE making a appearance on the show.’



But when Charlotte saw the Tweet, she was not a happy bunny and angrily hit back: ‘I’m glad they were nice to you. I got GRILLED. worst day of my life. I left crying.’

Woah! We wonder what the ladies over LW have to say about Char’s outburst…