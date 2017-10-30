Char sparked speculation on Instagram

Charlotte Crosby may have only broken up with her reality star boyfriend, Stephen Bear last week but already rumours are swirling that the Geordie Shore star has a new man.

And not just any man – after a Char posted a photo next to TOWIE hunk, Pete Wicks fans began speculating that the famous pair might be an item.

Despite Pete having also only broken up with his Essex co-star Megan McKenna a couple of weeks ago, one fan commented on the Halloween snap: ‘Pete and char would look amazing together’.

While another agreed: ‘Pete and char would make a cute couple’, and a third added: ‘screw friendship just go for it LOL thank you guys would make a perfect couple’.



It was Halloween theme…. BUT only holly got the MEMO 😂😂😂😍👀👯😂👯😂 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Hmm… But after the group snap – which also features Holly Hagan, Amber Turner, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou – got everyone talking, 27-year-old Char has now rushed to deny any romance.

Shutting down her followers’ speculation, she wrote below the snap: ‘Come on guys really?! Me and Pete and Megan have all been friends for a long time.’

Slamming the rumours, she finished: ‘Why on earth would you all jump to silly conclusions because we are all in a group pic. Friends guys.’

And 28-year-old Pete also had his say, calling any talk of a romance ‘ridiculous’ and using the hashtag ‘#mates’.

That settles, that! Charlotte’s Insta post comes as she semingly confirmed her romance with CBB winner, Stephen was over for good by unfollowing him on Twitter following rumours he kissed another girl just days after their split.

Meanwhile, TOWIE stars Pete and Megan were also hit by cheating rumours after it was alleged Megan has being seeing her ex-boyfriend Harry Eden again.

Well, we’re pretty sure that Charlotte and Pete aren’t ready to date anyone just yet considering their recent relationship drama, but we can’t help but think they look pretty good together…