Well this is a pretty bold declaration...

Charlotte Crosby might have only just seemingly confirmed her romance with Joshua Ritchie but she’s already made a HUGE statement about their relationship.

The reality star – who seemed to go public with Josh just over a week ago – appeared to post a message from her Twitter account on Saturday claiming that she’s in LOVE with him before swiftly deleting it moments later.

Charlotte, 27, tweeted from her page: ‘Ok I’ve said it I love @ritchie_joshua’

But she apparently had a change of heart over sharing the bold declaration as she quickly removed the tweet.

The pair had been spending Saturday night together as they watched the George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jnr boxing match with friends, having seemingly confirmed that they’re officially an item earlier this month.

Charlotte posted a selfie with Ex On The Beach star Joshua with the caption simply reading: ‘9.2.18’

9.2.18 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:24am PST

She went on to drop a major hint that Josh had spoiled her on Valentine’s Day after sharing a photo with a massive bouquet of red roses.

‘My valentine JR 😍❤️🌹,’ the TV star wrote.

My valentine JR 😍❤️🌹 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:16am PST

Meanwhile Josh seemed to make things official too when he captioned a snap with Charlotte: ‘It’s only fair you are my valentine 😍’

Awww. Fans have showed plenty of love for the pair, with one commenting on a snap of them together: ‘Love you guys as a couple’

‘they look so cute together,’ another wrote, whilst one simply added: ‘Loveee itttt’

Charlotte was first linked to Josh – who appeared in the 2015 series of Love Island – back in December when they were seen kissing, and the rumours continued in January after Charl posted photos in BED with him.

However, the former Geordie Shore star caused confusion when she denied the romance one week later.

‘I am definitely single,’ she told The Sun Online in January. ‘It is nice to be a free agent and I am having fun.’

This all comes after Charlotte split from former boyfriend Stephen Bear in October.

This all comes after Charlotte split from former boyfriend Stephen Bear in October.