This is giving us serious nostlagia...

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are the ULTIMATE television couple.

Collectively they’ve basically been on every reality show this country has to offer, and even created their very own with Just Tattoo Of Us.

But although the controversial pair’s telly careers led them together – it looks like they actually crossed paths a whole FIVE years ago – and Charlotte has the awkward messages to prove it.

Tweeting a hilarious message chain between her and Bear from back in 2012, the Geordie Shore star gave her fans some serious nostalgia.

CBB winner, Bear was the first to hit up his now girlfriend with a cheeky DM asking the 27-year-old to show him around Newcastle and even dropping in his number with a flirty ‘Txt me babe x’.

We’ve all been there…

But Bear’s *uh-hem* charm clearly worked on the Geordie star, who swiftly replied: ‘Al show u the ropes in newcastle :p am in london all the time so you’ll have to return the favour!’ Before adding: ‘U got bbm?!’



To which the Ex On The Beach star responded: ‘I’ll be like a lost sheep up there! Course I’ll return the favour, nar I’m on the iPhone!’



And the funny throwback clearly made Charlotte chuckle as she captioned the screenshot: ‘It all started 5 years ago!

‘If you could only read the rest! BBM LMAO. Fate. @stephen_bear some things are destined to happen.’

And fans thought the whole thing was pretty hilarious, with one replying: ‘You got bbm. they where they days. PING!!!!!!’

Another follower wrote: ‘Omg I’m dying’, while a third joked: ‘I’m assuming bear changed his number since? but you guys are the cutest!’

Charlotte and Bear recently appeared on Loose Women to chat about their six-month relationship and revealed their plans to move in together.

The celeb pair confessed Bear had just bought a house in Chigwell, Essex which Newcastle-born Char will live in ’80 per cent of the time’.

Before even talking baby names and proposals! Looks like things are moving VERY quickly for this loved-up duo…